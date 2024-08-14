ברית לנכדו של השגריר לשעבר פרידמן באדיבות המשפחה

Mazal Tov: Talia and Sam Schubert, the daughter and son-in-law of former US Ambassador David Friedman, gave birth to a baby boy last week.

The parents, who immigrated to Israel in 2017, held the brit on Wednesday afternoon in Pardes Hanna.

The former Ambassador explained: "The brit was at the first opportunity for Simcha (celebration) after the nine days (mourning period before Tisha B'Av) — right after Chatzot (midday). Praying that this simcha is expanded to all the Nation of Israel and brings a return of the hostages, a return to health of all the wounded, a victory for Israel against its enemies, and a restoration of peace to the Land of Israel."

The Schuberts named their newborn son Oz Yehuda. Oz means strength in Hebrew, according to David, the parents added the name "as a blessing for strength to all the Nation of Israel." Yehuda was the former Ambassador's father-in-law, Julius Sand.