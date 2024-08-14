On Tuesday, the Hamas terrorist organization launched rockets from Gaza towards central Israel.

Following the launches, the IDF reported that one rocket landed in the Mediterranean Sea and the other landed in within Gaza.

Hamas claimed that the rockets were of the M-90 model, a new model that was unveiled in December 2023 and has a reported range of 90 kilometers.

On Wednesday morning, the IDF confirmed that these rockets were launched from the humanitarian route in Khan Yunis.

Shortly after the launch, the IAF struck terror targets in the area from which the rockets were launched. The strikes were carried out adjacent to the launch site, outside of the humanitarian route.

The IDF stressed: "The Hamas terrorist organization continues to deliberately embed its military assets used to carry out attacks against Israel next to humanitarian infrastructure and the civilian population inside the Gaza Strip."