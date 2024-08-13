An American-Israeli lone soldier who returned to Israel to fight following the October 7 masscare died suddenly on Monday night from an allergic reaction.

Sergeant Major Jordan Cooper, who made aliyah in 2018, served in the Nahal infantry brigade and had returned to the US after completing his military service. After the Hamas attack, he returned to fight in the reserves and served for 200 days in the war in Gaza.

On Monday, Jordan tragically passed away from an allergic reaction. He was 26.

The family stated that they had come to visit Jordan recently. His mother purchased halva, an Israeli dessert, at a market and had been assured by the seller that it did not contain nuts. However, when Jordan ate the halva, he had a severe allergic reaction. He had an EpiPen injection, but collapsed and was soon pronounced dead.

Jordan will be laid to rest at the Ganei Esther Cemetery in Rishon Lezion at 10:15 pm tonight. His family asked the public to "to come and accompany him on his final journey so that he won't be alone in death. Flights have been canceled, and there's no way to get to Israel."