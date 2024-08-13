Today (Tuesday) Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited an IDF intelligence base in northern Israel, where he was briefed on the intelligence operations that enabled the elimination of Hezbollah military chief, Sayyid Muhsan. The briefing also focused on efforts to thwart Hezbollah terrorists and threats across Lebanon.

Later in the visit, Minister Gallant held a meeting with the Head of the IDF’s Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin and discussed the operational readiness and preparations within the branches of the Command.

Minister Gallant said upon completing his visit, “I am now completing a visit to an intelligence base in the northern area of our country. It was from this place that Hezbollah Military Chief Muhsan was eliminated. The troops here are working very hard, and are preparing for anything that may take place.”

“We deal with both removing threats and preparing all the possibilities in order to be able to attack wherever we decide," he said.

“We are determined to fulfill our mission- we must ensure the safe return of [Israel’s northern] residents to their homes, once we ensure that Hezbollah withdraws north of the Litani River.

"I am aware of the tensions and the great burden placed on the citizens of Israel. We are closely following what is happening - also in Beirut, in Tehran and in additional places. Thanks to the people at this base and in many places all over the country - at sea, on land, and in the air, the citizens of Israel can maintain their routine lives, but must remain vigilant, alert and ready, and must follow the instructions published by the Homefront Command,” Gallant concluded.