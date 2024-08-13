תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Monday, a projectile was identified crossing from the Gaza Strip and fell in an open area in the area of Ein HaShlosha. Shortly afterward, the IAF struck the terrorist cell that carried out the launches and additional terrorist infrastructure in the area from which the launches were identified.

IDF troops continue operational activity in the area of Khan Yunis. Over the past day, the troops dismantled combat compounds, terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated terrorists, including terrorists from Hamas' Rockets Unit.

Furthermore, IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. The troops located large amounts of weapons, including explosives, military equipment, and intelligence materials.

תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

In addition, the IAF struck terror targets in the area from which anti-tank missile launches toward IDF troops were identified. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Moreover, IDF operational activity continues in central Gaza. The troops struck terrorist infrastructure sites, including launch posts, sniper posts, military structures, and observation posts.