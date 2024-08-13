New details have been published about the resolution proposal that the Palestinian Authority (PA) intends to promote against Israel at next month’s United Nations General Assembly.

Ynet reports that the proposal will demand that the countries of the world "separate their conduct towards Israel from their conduct in the occupied territories," and essentially create a separation in the international view between the State of Israel and its biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria.

This is an attempt based on the ruling of the International Court of Justice in The Hague against the settlement in Judea and Samaria, and its goal is to significantly expand the court's ruling.

For example, the PA intends to demand the prevention of trade relations with Judea and Samaria and the imposition of an arms embargo that cannot be operated by the Israeli security system beyond the 1949 armistice line.

The proposal will also include a demand for the recognition of a Palestinian state and the inclusion of the "Palestinian issue" in the Geneva Conventions.

Although the General Assembly’s decisions do not carry executive significance, this is another step intended to corner Israel internationally and create legitimacy for the opposition of other countries to Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria.

The International Court of Justice ruled last month that settlement in Judea and Samaria is contrary to international law.

The judges wrote, "Israel's settlement policy violates the Geneva Convention, according to which an occupying force will not transfer its civilian population into the occupied territory."

They claimed that "there is evidence that Israel provides incentives for settlers to move to the West Bank and develop agriculture. Legally, the outposts and Israel’s settlement construction are accompanied by special planning in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Therefore, the court found that moving civilians to the West Bank and East Jerusalem is contrary to the Geneva Convention. The settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are based on extensive land-grabbing. Israel’s policy is contrary to the Hague Convention."