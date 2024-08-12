British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, Reuters reported.

During the call, Starmer’s office said, the British Prime Minister asked Pezeshkian to refrain from attacking Israel and said that war was not in anyone's interest.

According to Sky News, which first reported the story, the phone call lasted for 30 minutes and took place after the British premier spoke with US President Joe Biden and other European allies earlier on Monday.

Starmer told Pezeshkian he was deeply concerned by the situation in the Middle East and called on all parties to de-escalate to avoid further regional confrontation.

"There was a serious risk of miscalculation and now was the time for calm and careful consideration," his office quoted Starmer as saying, adding he underlined his commitment to an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The leaders also agreed that a constructive dialogue between the two nations was in both countries' interests, but Starmer told Pezeshkian that a dialogue between the two could only be furthered if Iran ceased its "destabilizing actions", including threats against individuals in Britain, and if it stopped aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The call between the two leaders comes amid efforts to prevent an Iranian retaliation against Israel for the elimination of Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Earlier on Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Pezeshkian, who reportedly rejected Scholz's request that Iran back down from its promise to attack Israel and thereby avoid a military escalation.

Iran's official news agency IRNA reported on the phone call between the two leaders, in which the Iranian President stated, “While emphasizing diplomatic solutions to issues, Iran will never give in to pressure, to sanctions and to bullying and considers it has the right to respond to aggressors in accordance with international norms.”

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the IDF has been placed on high alert after Hezbollah and Iranian forces were observed preparing for an attack against Israel.

In addition, officials told Fox News that it is feared that Iran will attack Israel within the next 24 hours, during the fast day of Tisha B'Av.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on the international community to stand with Israel and combat all of Iran's malign influence throughout the Middle East.

"Chaos and instability in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Gaza all lead back to one entity - the Iranian Regime," Katz wrote on X. "Our forces in Gaza are committed to dismantling Iranian-backed Hamas and putting an end to its reign of terror."

"Now is the time for democracies worldwide to stand with Israel and take decisive action against Iran and its proxies—before it’s too late," Katz added.