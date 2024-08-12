The US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy published a joint statement on Monday calling on all sides to "de-escalate" as Iran and Hezbollah prepare to attack Israel and for Israel and Hamas to conclude a ceasefire and hostage deal as soon as possible.

The joint statement reads, "Leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy expressed their full support for ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza. They endorsed the joint call from President Biden, President Sisi of Egypt, and Amir Tamim of Qatar to renew talks later this week, with the goal of concluding the deal as soon as possible."

"They also stressed that there is no more time to lose and added that all parties must live up to their responsibilities. They stated that unfettered delivery and distribution of aid is needed and expressed their support for the defense of Israel against Iranian aggression and against attacks by Iran-backed terrorist groups. The leaders called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place."