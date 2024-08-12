Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on the international community to stand with Israel and combat all of Iran's malign influence throughout the Middle East.

"Chaos and instability in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Gaza all lead back to one entity - the Iranian Regime," Katz wrote on X. "Our forces in Gaza are committed to dismantling Iranian-backed Hamas and putting an end to its reign of terror."

"Now is the time for democracies worldwide to stand with Israel and take decisive action against Iran and its proxies—before it’s too late," Katz wrote.

The Foreign Minister also shared a video highlighting how "Iran fuels terrorism in the Middle East and beyond."