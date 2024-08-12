Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of the city of Tzfat (Safed) and member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, commented on the attitude of world nations to Israel during the war, at the launch of a Kosharot book.

"The greatest disaster in the Book of Lamentations is the decline in the value of Jerusalem. This is the disaster of Simchat Torah, the decline of the radiance of Israel. There is worldwide blasphemy here. But on Simchat Torah it became clear that we are not only the technological leader of the world, but also the leader of world values. Liberal values are unable to condemn rape, massacre and antisemitism, because there is no true or false," said Rabbi Eliyahu.

According to Rabbi Eliyahu, "The Prime Minister of Israel stood at the US Congress and said there is good and bad, and everyone cheered for him, because someone is finally turning on the light. This light emanates from the batei midrash’ they were the first to go out to fight when the IDF’s top brass was still half asleep. When the great IDF woke up, they were already at the front lines, sacrificing their lives and saving the country.

And this is the global sanctification of Hashem: the world has a moral compass and that is the Jewish People. There is a connection between the global sanctification of Hashem and the laws of forbidden foods. One does not exist without the other. The Book of Kosharot is part of this sanctification of Hashem, and the rectification for the destruction."

In conclusion, Rabbi Eliyahu praised the Kosharot organization. "There is no way in the world that I could fulfill my role in the Rabbinate’s kashrut committees without the help of Kosharot. We are in close contact, we consult with each other and provide solutions. Everything we talk about helps us reach decisions that affect kashrut throughout Israel and the world."