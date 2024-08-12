Media reports are warning us to expect an Iranian attack soon. Of course, we are now ending the Nine Days, the saddest period of the Jewish calendar, culminating in our saddest day, Tisha B'Av, the ninth day of the Jewish month of Av. Some Iranian analysts hold that this is no coincidence, as our enemy from the east is well aware of our calendar and even the nuances of our religion. Quite possibly, however, they are not aware that on Tisha B'av, the moshiach was born!

Chazal teach us (Yerushalmi, Berachot 4b) about a Jew who was plowing the land with his ox. An Arab passed by and heard the bellowing of the ox.

He said to him: "Jew, Jew, unharness your ox, unharness your plow because the Temple was destroyed. The ox bellowed a second time. He said to him: "Jew, Jew harness your ox, fix your plow, because the king moshiach has been born!"

How could that be? And what can we learn from this?

Among the Nation of Israel, there is no such thing as desperation or giving up hope. The Arab in the story, who saw the Jew working and investing in the future, tried to tell him there is no hope for what lies ahead, and no need to continue plowing. However, what the Arab did not understand is that there is no world without the Jewish people and without the potential for the Beit Hamikdash to be built.

Hashem never leaves us. Symbolically, that is represented by the two cherubs that were miraculously hugging each other, during the moments of the actual destruction of the Mikdash (Yoma, 54). Additionally, during this time, the sprouts for the third geula (redemption) were already planted there. According to this Midrash, referring to the birth of the moshiach, there was a custom among Jews (see Beit Yosef--Siman 554), to wash and clean the house every Tisha B'av afternoon, to convey that there is expectation and hope for the coming redemption!.

There is another way to explain the birth of moshiach on Tisha B'av. The destruction of the Mikdash was not just a demolition due to a punishment or the warfare of our enemies. It was ruined in order to rebuild--bigger and better. The birth of the moshiach emphasizes the fact that the third geula, with all its pain and grief, began already during the churban itself. To build something greater, often the old structure needs to be dismantled. There is a great 'light' that must shine in this world, hence there is a need for a bigger vessel to contain them. Immediately after the churban, a new period can begin.

Chazal teach us (Sanhedrin, 98) that the moshiach is sitting at the gates of Rome, among the poor, suffering and ill people. He is sitting there and dressing his wounds. We request that this year all of our wounds be treated. We ask of Hashem that he repair our broken hearts and heal the wounds of our soldiers and injured citizens.

When the war on Simchat Torah broke out we experienced a terrible and painful churban. But at the same time many "moshiach's" were born. Bursting forth was Jewish courage, power, and intensity. There was massive volunteering of all types everywhere, with huge chesed projects and donations from all over the world. We saw many and touching happy events, especially weddings. There was an inspiring unity among all segments of the nation and intensive prayers from all over the world.

There was a strengthening in Torah learning and faith and we saw increases in Aliyah. And there were precious moments that revealed clarity.

On Tisha B'av the Moshiach was born-- and it happens every year.