At first glance, this statement seems peculiar. Why did the Sages say that those who mourn Jerusalem’s destruction will merit seeing it be-simchata - “in its joy”? Would it not be more logical to say that they will merit seeing Jerusalem be-vinyana — when the city will be restored and rebuilt? After all, our primary hope and prayer is for the rebuilding of Jerusalem.

Rav Kook offered an insightful interpretation for this statement. The Sages knew that a time would come when Jerusalem would be rebuilt, and everyone alive at that time would witness its physical reconstruction. This includes even those who did not mourn for Jerusalem’s destruction.

The Sages chose their words with great precision. Indeed, many will witness the rebuilding of Jerusalem. But only those who were grieved by Jerusalem’s destruction will merit to behold the city “in joy.” Only those who mourned its desolation will experience the profound joy and simchah as Jerusalem is restored to its former splendor.

﻿

Rejoicing in Jewish Independence

In the exhilarating days following the 1920 San Remo conference, when the League of Nations adopted the Balfour Declaration, Rav Kook remarked:

