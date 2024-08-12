On August 5, we received a visit from HAMAS supporters at The Historic Blue Moon Hotel, and Sweet Dreams Café. They came with express aim to ruin us economically by menacing our staff and guests with intrusive proximity to our door, shouting slogans, carrying signs to boycott the IDF and the Zionist Islamophobic Settenbrino family; they gathered together like a musical flash mob and with the zeal of missionaries distributed flyers with Bram’s picture and a portrayal of our altruistic heroic son as a destroyer of Mosques and a man who shoots at Arabs indiscriminately.

Their presence drew an audience from the Tenement Museum, and any and all passersby were encouraged to join in the taunting , ranting, and raging. Initially, I stood outside to protect our guests’ sense of security opening and closing the door for them, intermittently Dovid our day manager a beloved standup Crypto Puerto Rican Jew who sports a Chabad style dress code weaved in and out with me between responsibilities as we refused to be intimidated and knew we needed to hold the ground directly outside the hotel.

The pro Islamist circus side show performers held signs of stop the genocide, spewed denunciations, and senseless accusations as they defended the indefensible. Intermittently I tried unsuccessfully to impart some facts to the sorry looking misfits, partly because they are brainwashed and mostly because they are on the same payroll as the campus protesters.

Antisemitic flier against the Blue Moon Hotel Randy/Yisroel Settenbrino

I contrasted their projections of apartheid with the Judenrein PA which is a genuine and deadly apartheid with warning signs for Jews not to enter the area. I tried to convey how Israel is a country where Arab Supreme Court Justices sit in honor while Arab MPs sit in the Knesset with contempt calling for the destruction of the State and as to Genocide, the Arab population has grown from 158, 000 in 1948 to 2M+ today which clearly is not genocide and how the real genocide in the Middle East is perpetrated by Arabs who have obliterated and diminish 2000, year old Christian Communities.

Those who tried to engage me were void of any historical figures, timelines or events save references of the Marxist Angela Davis, who equated the Black struggle with the struggle to free Palestine. Although there are millions of fair white peoples throughout the Middle East and North Africa there is a concerted effort to form a color-coding inclusivity with Arabs, a people who use the same word Abid to describe African and slave and bear the responsibility for the 1,300 year barbaric trans-Saharan Slave trade which captured bartered and carried away Africans to work as abject slaves throughout the world.

The White Zombies amongst them had no clue they descend from a continent soaked in two thousand years of Jewish blood. The Gays amongst them were oblivious to the fact Homosexuals are thrown from roofs in Gaza and hung on cranes in Iran and forced to choose between death and sex change and thereafter married off to be someone’s donkey.

It was pathetic to see young adults oblivious to basic historic facts an average highschooler or well-read middle schooler would be aware of. There is a chasm between the mindless misinformed fools who seek association with the dark and dangerous forces of Islamists who sanctify death and the wholesome international young adult IDF recruits many who come from loving homes, have invested fathers, and extended family, community, and most of all a religion whose culture sanctifies life.

Bram’s path to becoming an exemplary soldier began with a childhood dedication to Torah values, earning his Eagle Scout rank taught him civic responsibility, his time at Mechina Keshet honed his values, his volunteer service to The Israel Dog Unit taught him to help all indiscriminately, and so for two years he rescued every color, persuasion, and orientation. All of which gave him the courage, insight, and strength to outperform during his time in the IDF and service in Gaza.

The travails of coping with diaspora concerns are providentially oriented as a means to realize we are all in this together and share a mutual responsibility with each other. This is a rude awakening for those of us who made their life about having they more instead of being more and are now confronted with mob rage, and don’t comprehend why they are so incensed.

Well, here it is for our less informed …. they are incensed that a Jew should not only defend himself but also his beleaguered people. That a Jew should get his boots on the ground and stand defiantly against the virulent mindless Zombiesque disease that shifts geographically and culturally to annihilate his body mind soul and uproot him from his land.

That a Jew could succeed in routing the beasts in 48, 56, 67, 73, is too overwhelming for the egos of their despots and the troubled psyches of their masses of Jihadis and Jihadi wannabees, who live in a cesspool of frenzied hate spewing mayhem and violence at any and all Jews in their midst.

Even when walking through the dark valley of death I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me. Psalm 23 by David King of Israel

Courageous battle-hardened David left the evil behind after routing Amalek, to sanctify G-d with sweet songs and praises. Islamist tremble at the sight of a Davidic Jew who fights from dawn till dusk to free his captives and remains gentle even when walking through the eye of the storm. They watch with terror cowering behind their women and children hiding in Mosques, hospitals and UNWRA sponsored schools as the warrior Jew rides into the belly of the beast to strike back against missiles, destroys the tunnels of hades and pursues Beelzebub’s infiltrators.

They cannot fathom how their relentless pursuit, menacing, murder and mayhem does not impede the unabashed Davidic Jew, whose heart is steel in battle, soft to those in need, and steadfast in attachment to the Divine.

“ We will only have peace with the Arabs when they love their children more than they hate us” Golda Meir

The heartless birthers of Islamist publicly embrace sanctification of death, glorifying martyrdom with a gleeful heart they gain status by sacrificing their children to Moloch. An extreme contrast to Jewish mothers who identify with the sanctification of life and with a heavy and troubled heart are compelled watch as their children wager their lives to destroy the murderous deranged pursuers who abducted civilians, butcher and burn infants and record with glee satanic performances of gang rapes, and sexual mutilation on the living as well as the dead.

So here we are a Jewish family business dedicated to the community and the poster child for art and preservation up against a new generation of haters without recourse to the indignities and threats to our business and daily life. If we only have each other that will be enough as long as we stick together with confidence and unity otherwise our situation in NYC will be equivalent to the three Arabian Jewish tribes who shucked the responsibility to come to each other’s aid and vanished one by one.

