Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz commented on Monday on Iran's efforts to smuggle arms into Israel for use in attacks against Israeli citizens.

"A serious and dangerous situation is unfolding as Iran works to establish a new eastern terror front against Israel’s major population centers. Iranian Revolutionary Guard units are collaborating with Hamas operatives in Lebanon to smuggle weapons and funds into Jordan with the aim of destabilizing the regime," Katz stated.

"From Jordan, these weapons are then smuggled across the eastern border, flooding Judea and Samaria, particularly refugee camps, with dangerous weapons and large sums of money - aiming to create a pro-Iranian Islamic terror front, as they have done in Gaza, Lebanon, and other areas, targeting Tel Aviv and Israel’s major population centers," he continued.

According to Katz, "The Iranian axis of evil today effectively controls refugee camps in Judea and Samaria through its proxies, leaving the Palestinian Authority powerless to act.

"We must take terror hubs like the Jenin refugee camp and carry out a thorough operational campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure in the camp.

He noted that this is a "shared interest of Israel, many regional states, and the entire free world - to halt the spread of Iran’s axis of evil."

"At the same time, the construction of the eastern barrier along the border with Jordan must be expedited to prevent the smuggling of weapons from Jordan into Israel, which threatens both the Jordanian regime and the State of Israel," he added.