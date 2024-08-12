Moshe Phillips, a veteran pro-Israel activist and author, has been elected National Chairman of Americans For A Safe Israel (AFSI).

“At this critical moment for Israel and the Jewish people, it’s vital for friends of Israel to speak out,” Phillips said. “In the months ahead, AFSI will play a leading role in pro-Israel activism from coast to coast.”

A past board member of the American Zionist Movement, Phillips previously served as National Director of the US division of Herut, and on the staff of CAMERA (Philadelphia). He also was a delegate to the 2020 World Zionist Congress, and editor of The Challenger, the publication of the Tagar Zionist Youth Movement.

Phillips’s op-eds and letters have been published widely in the United States and Israel, including in the Jerusalem Post, Washington Jewish Week, Philadelphia Jewish Exponent, Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, Algemeiner, Jewish Press, Connecticut Jewish Ledger, Five Towns Jewish Times, Baltimore Jewish Times, and Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle, among many other publications.

AFSI's previous chairman, Mark Langfan, will now serve as Chairman Emeritus.

Americans For A Safe Israel (AFSI) is one of the oldest and most influential pro-Israel organizations in the United States. Established more than fifty years ago, AFSI is on the front lines of pro-Israel advocacy and education. AFSI is not affiliated with any American or Israeli political party.