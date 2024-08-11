Posters that were hung up over the weekend in the center of the country by HaGevurah Forum were vandalized.

The vandals tore down the inscription on the posters that read "In their death they commanded us victory" and left only the pictures of the hundreds of fallen soldiers. Hagvura Forum responded saying that the corruption and attempts to silence them will not stop them, but they will continue in their activities for the sake of victory.

These posters were hung by bereaved families all over Israel, in order to increase the spirit of heroism and the call for victory.

CEO of HaGevurah Forum, Wally Wollfstal, says in response to the vandalism: "This is a serious crime, that harms not only property, but also hundreds of bereaved families whose loved ones fell in defense of the citizens of the State of Israel and in heroic battles. The purpose of our activities is to restore security to the citizens of Israel and return of the hostages to their homes."

"Despite the attempts to silence us, we will continue to lead the spirit of heroism and the fight for victory. It is what our loved ones expect from us, and it is their last request that they left us when they fell in battle."