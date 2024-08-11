At the beginning of his program on Sunday Channel 12 anchor Oded Ben-Ami recounted the unexpected phone call between him and US President Joe Biden.

"Last week, I opened the program with some words of thanks to President Biden for his support, his help, and his backing for the State of Israel in moments of crisis and the warm embrace he provides to the families of the hostages," Ben-Ami opened.

"This clip reached President Biden who surprised me and called me to thank me for the thanks which moved him," the journalist continued.

"The conversation with President Biden lasted 12 minutes and it proved to me again how much he loves us, how much he supports us, and strengthened my feelings which led me to say those words of thanks last week. I was surprised and moved by that," he concluded.