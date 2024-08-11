ברעם בביקור צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF Deputy Chief of Staff MG Amir Baram visited the Nevatim Airbase on Sunday with the Commanding Officer of the Nevatim Airbase, Brig. Gen. Yotam Sigler and other commanders.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief of Staff received an operational briefing on the activities of the unit and squadrons at the base, received a situational assessment, and was briefed on the readiness and preparation for continued combat across all fronts.

Later, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff observed the reception process of ammunition supplied by the United States and the preparations for receiving additional weapons.

Additionally, MG Baram joined a flight on one of the reconnaissance aircraft from the 122nd Squadron, where he assessed the importance of the readiness of the advanced reconnaissance aircraft designated for strategic missions, long-range operations, intelligence gathering, and creating an accurate intelligence picture in real-time.

"The capabilities of the Israeli Air Force's advanced reconnaissance aircraft highlight the significance and importance of creating a qualitative advantage over the enemy, especially when they are combined with the other capabilities available in the Israeli Air Force. The IDF continues to maintain high readiness for various operational scenarios and will work to address gaps while rapidly implementing lessons learned from both near and distant fronts," MG Baram stated.