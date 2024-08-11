Yechiel Michael Dabrowskin, a young yeshiva student who came to the US to study in Crown Heights, was tragically injured in an antisemitic attack last night. After finishing his studies at 770, Yechiel was walking home when an assailant approached him, shouted "Free Palestine," and asked, "Do you want to die?" before stabbing Yechiel and fleeing the scene.

Yechiel's injuries are severe, and while he is receiving treatment at Maimonides Medical Center, his medical insurance only covers a portion of the extensive costs. Additionally, the expenses include flying his parents over to accompany him throughout the entire medical process.

We need your help to ensure that Yechiel receives the full medical care and rehabilitation he desperately needs and that his parents can be by his side during this critical time. Every contribution counts. By coming together as a community, we can help Yechiel recover from this horrific attack and support him in his journey to heal physically and emotionally. Your generosity will make a real difference in his life.