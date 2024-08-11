In a very specific way, this takes place every day.

וּבִפְרָטֵי פְּרָטִיּוּת, כֵּן הוּא בְּכָל יוֹם וָיוֹם,

More sublime mochin are elicited by every morning-prayer,

נִמְשָׁכִין מוֹחִין עֶלְיוֹנִים יוֹתֵר בְּכָל תְּפִלַּת הַשַּׁחַר,

which are not the original mochin that withdrew after the prayer [of the previous day] but more sublime ones.

וְאֵינָן מוֹחִין הָרִאשׁוֹנִים שֶׁנִּסְתַּלְּקוּ אַחַר הַתְּפִלָּה, רַק גְּבוֹהִין יוֹתֵר.

In general terms, with respect to the world as a whole—and not only with regard to the daily elicitation of new mochin during prayer as experienced by an individual man—during the six thousand years [of the world’s existence],9 this occurs every Rosh Hashanah.

וְדֶרֶךְ כְּלָל בִּכְלָלוּת הָעוֹלָם בְּ"שִׁית אַלְפֵי שְׁנִין", כֵּן הוּא בְּכָל רֹאשׁ־הַשָּׁנָה וְרֹאשׁ־הַשָּׁנָה.

