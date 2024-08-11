The Palestinians are planning to pass a resolution at the UN General Assembly against Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria based on the ruling of the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

According to Israel Hayom, Israeli diplomats have already identified the next diplomatic move against Israel that the PA is planning for the middle of September during the UN General Assembly session.

The diplomats said that they had not yet been exposed to the draft resolution that the Palestinians were promoting, but they were well aware of the plan to lead such a resolution against Israel and against the settlements on the basis of the resolution adopted by the International Court.

Despite the fact that the resolution of the General Assembly has no operational significance, it is another step designed to further isolate Israel internationally and to legitimize the opposition of other countries to settlement in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli officials believe that the draft being prepared by the Palestinian Authority will soon be presented to the Arab League and will call for the adoption of all the decisions made by the court against Israel.

The International Court of Justice ruled in July that the settlements in the Judea and Samaria are illegal under international law.

The judges wrote that "Israel's settlement policy violates the Geneva Convention, which stipulates that an occupying power shall not transfer its civilian population into the occupied territory".

They argued that "there is evidence that Israel provides incentives for settlers to move to the Judea and Samaria and develop agriculture. Legally, the settlements and Israel's construction in the settlements are accompanied by special planning in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem. In light of this, the Court found that the transfer of civilians to Judea and Samaria and East Jerusalem is in violation of the Geneva Convention. The settlements in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem are based on extensive land-grabbing. Israel's policy is in violation of the Hague Convention."