The Trump campaign announced on Saturday that it had been hacked and stated that Iran was behind the data breach.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung confirmed a report by Politico that the campaign had received emails from an unknown source that contained documents from the campaign.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Cheung said.

Cheung connected the hack with Microsoft's warning on Friday that Iran was attempting to interfere with the 2024 US presidential elections.

“On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee,” he said.

“The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House," he added.

Cheung also noted that Iran has been accused of plotting to assassinate Trump during this year's campaign.