On Saturday night, the Hezbollah terrorist organization took responsibility for the attack on northern Israel Saturday afternoon, claiming that it launched a "swarm of UAVs towards Alon Farm in response to the Israeli assassination in Sidon."

After the UAV attack, fires broke out in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights. Firefighting forces are operating in five fire locations.

Four firefighting teams are operating with teams from the Nature and Parks Authority to battle a fire that broke out in an open area in the Golan Heights, and another in a building that suffered a direct hit from interceptor debris. There were no casualties. In Mahanayim, firefighting forces gained control of the fire that broke out in an avocado plantation. In Amnon, firemen and the emergency squad members worked to extinguish a fire in an open area.

During the attack, alarms were activated in many towns, including Kfar Hanassi, Rosh Pina, Elifelet, Tzfat, Amir, Karkom, Tuba Zangaria, Amnon, Mahanayim, Hatzor Haglilit, Korazim, and Vered Hagalil. At the same time, a siren sounded for towns on the northern side of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).

During efforts to intercept the UAV attack, the therapeutic rehabilitation campus for people with disabilities in the Mevo'ot Hahermon Regional Council was hit.

According to Al-Jadeed, Arab countries approached Hezbollah and asked the organization to delay the response to the assassination of the organization's Chief of Staff, Fuad Shukr, until after August 15, when the summit regarding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will take place.

According to the report, "heavy pressure is being exerted on Hezbollah to moderate the response, so as not to provide an excuse for Israel to expand the war with Lebanon." Hezbollah has not yet responded to the request.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of security tensions and threats from Iran and Hezbollah, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi conducted a situational assessment regarding Lebanon, during Friday's visit to the Northern Command, and held a discussion on the assessment and readiness of the IDF in the area.