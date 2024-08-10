Many Israeli citizens on Friday reported that they had received a text message including their name, address and warning that the recipient “will be buried by next week”.

The Israel Police spokesperson said, “These are fake messages intended to cause panic among the public during wartime.”

“The police and the Israel National Cyber Directorate are working on locating and blocking the source of the messages. We call on the public not to reply to these messages, to ignore them as planned and, if possible, to block the number from which the message was sent.”

“The Israel Police will use all the tools at its disposal to enforce the law that prohibits the distribution of messages of this type, which constitute a criminal offense, punishable by imprisonment, and will deal with any party that takes part in inciting activity or sowing panic among the public during wartime.”

The text message sent to many Israelis Israel Police spokesperson

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)