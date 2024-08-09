We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Devarim

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yehuda Gold

The Ramban explains in his introduction to Sefer Devarim, that Moshe Rabeinu gives encouragement not to fear living in the Land of Israel, due to the high spirituality of the Land.



Question

Since there are other sources that say one should fear sinning in the Land of Israel, how is the contradiction reconciled?



Answer

One who lives in the Land with the intention of fulfilling mitzvot, will merit Divine assistance in fulfilling all mitzvot and in succeeding in settling the Land.

To view all the Tefila Lessons, Click Here

Tefila: וּבָ֤א לְצִיּוֹן֙ גּוֹאֵ֔ל (And a redeemer shall come to Zion)

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy