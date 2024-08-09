אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yehuda Gold
The Ramban explains in his introduction to Sefer Devarim, that Moshe Rabeinu gives encouragement not to fear living in the Land of Israel, due to the high spirituality of the Land.
Question
Since there are other sources that say one should fear sinning in the Land of Israel, how is the contradiction reconciled?
Answer
One who lives in the Land with the intention of fulfilling mitzvot, will merit Divine assistance in fulfilling all mitzvot and in succeeding in settling the Land.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy
The posuk in Isaiah says first redemption and then teshuva.The gemara explains first teshuva and then redemption.
Question
Is there a contradiction?
Answers
1. The righteous hasten the redemption through the great merit of their actions. The wicked also hasten the redemption, since many Jews abandoned the Torah, God will bring the redemption, and they will repent.
2. Mashiach will be in a generation that is entirely worthy or entirely wicked. Our generation is both entirely worthy and wicked. The wicked outwardly reject the Torah, but innerly desire to rectify the world.