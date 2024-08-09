Before Southport there was the Annecy playground stabber in France, the Mannheim stabber in Germany and the Dublin riots triggered by the attempted murder of schoolchildren by an Algerian. In Sweden they welcomed 10 migrant Muslim men for every woman.

Result? There are explosive attacks, shootings and stabbings almost every day in Europe. One of the most peaceful countries in the world until 2015 is now at war. And remember Lola Daviet, the little girl from Paris raped, tortured, killed and mutilated by a gang of Algerians.

Now? From Newton Heath to Harehills (near Bradford) from Plymouth, Cornwall, to Merseyside, clashes are taking place between gangs of Islamic hooligans and the “Far Right”.

To date, Great Britain has been one of the model countries of immigration and integration, so much so that it had the first Muslim mayor of a European capital, Sadiq Khan; and also had a prime minister of Indian origin, Rishi Sunak.

The Great Britain of the summer of 2024 resembles the France of a year ago: there are no iron and fire banlieues, but the deep provinces, that same Red Wall which just a month ago rushed to vote en masse for Labour, giving them the largest majority in the country's history. After 80 years, that model shows the cracks of an increasingly difficult coexistence between too many ethnic groups that harbor anti-Semitic and anti-Western sentiments.

The English SkyNews commentator surrounded by masked Islamic bandits, rather than good globalisation, brings to mind the "clash of civilisations" prophesied in 1996 by Samuel Huntington, a theory ostracized because it was too pessimistic and not in line with the marketism which it instead applauded to the Fukuyama model of the End of History.

Two years ago it was Leicester that burned and there were no whites, but Pakistanis against Hindus. Attacks with knives, throwing of stones and bottles, cars destroyed, religious symbols under siege and dozens injured, including many policemen. The outbreak of violence began after the cricket match between India and Pakistan. Some members of the Indian community in Leicester celebrate with the chant "Pakistan Murdabad", "Death to Pakistan", dating back to the time of partition.

A Sikh was attacked in the street. Social media spread the false news that he is a Muslim. The house of a Hindu family is attacked and social media goes wild with the false news of a "premeditated attack against a Muslim". Then another fake: a Muslim girl was allegedly molested by three Hindus.

Take Crépol, France, 500 people, typical country houses, the bell tower, the town hall, the post office and a party room that welcomes the whole village on Saturday evening for the "winter dance" - and a group of young people coming from the "difficult neighborhoods" (i.e. immigrants) of a nearby city, attacked the parties, randomly hitting anyone who came within range, with knives and hatchets. Twenty stabbed and one dead: Thomas, 16, a high school student, hit in the chest and throat.

“We're here to stab white people,” the attackers shouted. The press spent days following Crépol's attack calling it a "brawl" between teenagers. But it was more than a brawl, it was the expedition of a gang of North Africans who came out of the nearby town with the specific purpose of "killing the whites".

People in Europe are now tired of being silent. To be called "racist" for questioning immigration policy, "fascist" for voting right, "Islamophobic" for opposing radical Islam, "reactionary" for discussing knife crime in their cities.

In the words of the sociologist John Rex, whose advocacy for a multicultural Britain was highly influential during the 1990s, the fundamental task of governance is twofold, "to ensure that those who come are peacefully integrated and that their arrival does not lead to the collapse of 'post-1945 political order'.

It doesn't take a genius to understand that that order in the West has already collapsed. Britain is only one of many.