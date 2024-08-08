Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with council heads from Judea and Samaria on Thursday at the Kirya in Tel Aviv and heard from them about the various civilian and security needs and their concerns about the effects of the sanctions on settlement.

The Prime Minister said security in Judea and Samaria, and seam line communities, must be strengthened further. He noted that the IDF has been carrying out very important work in recent months in striking the terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria which allows for quality of life there.

Regarding the sanctions against the residents and the organizations, Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that he views this with the utmost gravity and said: "We are working to block this. It is an issue for the entire State of Israel, not just Judea and Samaria."

Binyamin Regional Council and Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz stated: “We cannot wait until the US elections to deal with the sanctions. The country already has a knife to its throat. Unfortunately, the State of Israel has not made an outright statement against the sanctions and did not formulate practical steps to put a stop to this threat, the aim of which is to establish a Palestinian state.”

With regard to the security situation in Judea and Samaria, Ganz addressed Netanyahu, saying: “The way the military is perceived in Judea and Samaria is no match to the threat. There has been no change in this perception. Jenin and Tulkarm have become terror capitals and need to be dealt with exactly as Gaza and Rafah have been dealt with. Evacuate the population and uproot all the terror infrastructure. The threat is aimed at the entire center of the country. The next massacre is being planned for Bat Hefer, Kfar Saba, and Tel Aviv.”

Chairman of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan added: “These brazen sanctions are a complete devastation of Israeli sovereignty, a personal injury to people who have never done a thing, some of whom are not even the subject of investigation – and without a prior hearing. This is a slippery slope that is clearly dangerous for the senior military officers, for government ministers, and for the prime minister himself. The citizens of the State of Israel expect an answer. If foreign governments impose sanctions on citizens of the State of Israel as though there is no sovereign state in Israel – Israel has to completely stop sending funds to the Palestinian Authority for all it implies. I call on the Prime Minister to declare that if these brazen sanctions are not halted, the government can also take unilateral steps to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.”

The Mayor of Ariel Yair Chetbon noted: “We have come here firstly to help strengthen you and your firm stand against internal and external pressure by continuing the fight till victory. Alongside the fight in the North and South, Judea and Samaria should also be included in the work plan. We very much appreciate the increase in IDF activity, however the activities are still methodical. The refugee camps in Jenin and Tulkarm need to look like Gaza. Have strength and take courage.”

Mayor of Efrat Dovi Shefler stated: “I have thanked the Prime Minster and asked that he gather the strength to continue the fight until the enemy is defeated. In addition, I presented a proposal to correct the historical mistake made in the Oslo Accords and to immediately transfer Solomon’s Pools, which were part of the most spectacular water plant from the Hasmonean era until our times, to Area C, as they should have been from the start. In conclusion, I emphasized the importance of developing the communities of Judea and Samaria in general, and of Efrat in particular – and I requested that the Prime Minister permit us to build thousands of housing units within the next few years already so that we can strengthen our hold on Bethlehem.”

Mayor of Hebron Eyal Gelman: “I fought in Gaza, Be’eri, Kfar Aza, and in Khan Yunis. I fought against the cruel actions of the enemy – the murder, rape, slaughter, and looting, just like the Jewish community of Hebron encountered in the atrocities of 1929, the 95th anniversary of which we will be marking this month. Only that this time, we have a state, thank G-d; we have an army; we have a government led by you. You are heading a war that strikes the enemy with all its might, leading us to victory. The commanders and the soldiers on the battleground rely on you; they become strong and make you strong to accomplish all the objectives of the war. The whole of Israel draws strength from the deeply-rooted right of the fathers and mothers of our nation, who lie in Hebron; strength for you to produce your solid stance which is drawn from the people and their roots. We thank you for the actions you have taken regarding the Cave of Machpela and for the development and expansion of Hebron. In this merit, and with strength drawn from our roots, you will continue to lead us to victory.”

Chairman of the Sha’ar HaShomron Council, Avi Roeh: “I join my colleagues and council heads in Judea and Samaria to give support and strength to our prime minister who stands firmly against outside forces, and maintains that stand at home in our righteous war, where he will bring us to a clear and overwhelming victory for generations to come. During the meeting we also addressed the subject of the sanctions imposed on private individuals, and entities that engage in our community matters, including the need to promote the development and construction of infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.”

Chairman of the Karnei Shomron Council Yonatan Kuznitz: “The State of Israel needs to take a clear and determined stand against the sanctions of foreign states imposed on entities in Judea and Samaria. This is a direct blow to the sovereignty of the State of Israel. This is precisely the time that we need to work to strengthen the communities which are at the forefront of the action in all aspects.”

Mayor of Givat Ze’ev Yosef Asraf: “I congratulate the Prime Minister and his family on his resolve during this complex and challenging time. I have no doubt that the most correct solution for the people of Israel – in addition to delivering a painful blow to our enemy – is to continue construction throughout the country. Givat Ze’ev, where construction was frozen for many years as a result of political pressure, requires significant expansion in order to establish its position.”

Mayor of Kedumim Oziel Vatik: “The Oslo Accords are dying – we have to get ready for its death. The war against Iran, which is being waged on seven fronts at the same time, proves above and beyond that our enemies’ intentions are finally coming to fruition.

“All these years, the State of Israel has abstained and conducted itself frugally with Judea and Samaria for fear of international law. Now, after the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, after 7.10, and after the imposition of international sanctions, their covers have been blown. The situation in Judea and Samaria has been exacerbated at an alarming rate and we have to move from the defensive to the offensive. We have to think broadly and already plan for the stage after the cancellation of the Oslo Accords, which are already lying on the ground and dying.

"Alongside this, we have to increase IDF activity in the cities and villages; we must surprise the terrorists in their homes, collect weapons, and eliminate militants. Moreover, we must make practical plans for the day after Oslo. We are doing this in Kedumim, but there is a need to plan for this across the country.”

Or Piron Zomer, Head of the Oranit Council: “On October 7th, the residents of Samaria and the seam zone understood that the threat to our security is great and it is going to extend into other places. At this very moment, a time where we have the support and understanding of the whole of the state of Israel and that of most of the countries of the world, we have a historic opportunity to compare the situation of the residents of Samaria with that of the rest of the country’s residents and to see to our security, construction, and all the legal aspects.”