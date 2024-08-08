Jerusalem District Interem Commander Amir Arzani signed an order prohibiting the screening of a pro-Hamas film in Jerusalem. The order comes in line with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's policy.

The film titled: "Point-Blank Stories of Gaza That Have Not Yet Been Told," was scheduled to be screened at the Yevus Center in Jerusalem.

"In line with my authority, according to Counterterrorism Law, and after I was convinced that an activity of a terror organization or an activity that aims to advance the activities of a terror organization or to support it was going to occur, I herby order not to hold the event mentioned above at the aforementioned location or any place in the territory of the State of Israel, at the aforementioned date or any other date."

On Wednesday, after evidence showed that the film supports terrorism, according to the police, officers from the Jerusalem District presented the order to the organizers before the screening began. The screening was set to mark ten months since the war began.

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commended the Jerusalem District Interem Commander on the move: "I commend Assistant Commissioner Amir Arzani for preventing the screening of the Hamas propaganda film. The policy that I outlined for the police is clear - zero tolerance for terror propaganda, support for Hamas, and incitement."