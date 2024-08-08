מפגן האחדות בירושלים ערוץ 7

The "For Them - We Won't Return to October 6th" organization organized a unity event at hundreds of intersections across the country, led by Hagay Lober, whose son Yehonatan was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Lober himself stood at the Mehola Junction in the Jordan Valley together with hundreds of others. "My son fought and sacrificed so this nation would be together. That was my son's goal," the bereaved father stated.

"When he said 'the nation' - he didn't mean a certain color. You here at this intersection are continuing in his path. Thank you," he added.

Ahead of the event, Lober stated: "The image of victory to me will be when Benjamin Netanyahu says that he is ready to concede, not that they push themselves under the stretcher that he's leading, but that he gives up on something, and that the opposition would be willing to give up on the years-long hatred and to them the key to advance that is for Netanyahu not to be there, and we are going together at this time. What will happen is that many protesters will turn down the flames since they will have a representative in the government."

According to him, it is also possible to reach a consensus regarding the hostages: "Protest for an agreed-on system so that the decision would be accepted by the people. After all the information is available, they will go to the polls and vote discreetly. It's not enough to talk about unity. We need a plan for unity. My Yehonatan ran ahead with his Negev and so did his friends because they had a set battle plan, what to do at every stage. We need a battle plan for unity."

