תיעוד: בורות השיגור שאותרו בציר פילדלפי צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the last week, the 605th Battalion has been operating along the Philadelphi Corridor in the Gaza Strip in order to locate terrorist infrastructure.

On Wednesday, the troops located rocket launch pits along the Philadelphi Corridor that were situated a few dozen meters away from the Gaza Strip’s largest fuel storage facility for civilian use.

The IDF noted that "any damage to the facility - including rocket fire from these nearby launch pits - could endanger the lives of tens of thousands of Gazan citizens in the surrounding areas. The IDF did not damage the fuel storage facility while dismantling the launch pits."

It added: "This is a further example of the systematic abuse of civilian and humanitarian infrastructure by the terror organizations in Gaza."

תיעוד: מעברי המחבלים בין קירות מטבח בדירה ברפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that troops of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion located passages in the walls made by terrorists to pass between the civilian houses. These passages were designed to be used in ambushes against IDF troops while using the civilian population as human shields for the terrorists’ activities. In another residence, a tunnel shaft was located by a drone inside a bathroom.

In one activity, a terrorist cell hiding inside an apartment that was being used as terrorist infrastructure was struck by the IAF following the direction of the brigade’s Fire Control Center. During the strike, the deputy commander of the aerial unit of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade was eliminated.