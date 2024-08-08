The ISA (Shin Bet) revealed on Thursday that in recent months, Iranian intelligence has been contacting Israeli citizens on various social media platforms to try to enlist them for various tasks in Israel to harm state security.

As part of the ISA's operations, many fake profiles used by Iranian agents were located and monitored including: Itamar201020, the "Tzva Ha'am" Telegram group, Gal01110, VIP EMPLOYMENT, Telegram job boards for Jerusalem and Haifa, Mariiyam1997, PAndersion198, hadas99, Ramon_nkl96, and more.

In addition, the ISA uncovered Telegram groups and channels belonging to the "IRAN INTELLIGENCE SERVICE" which offer "interesting and exciting" jobs with promises of a high salary for them. The posts include a link in which those interested are asked to fill out their personal information.

One of the messages from Iranian intelligence ISA Spokesperson

Many Israelis who received these suspicious messages avoided answering them and even reported them to the security authorities.

The ISA emphasized that sending personal information by Israeli citizens to Iranian security officials could harm those citizens, whether in Israel or abroad.

"The ISA, together with additional security bodies, will continue to work to locate Iranian activities in Israel, including attempts to spread influence with the aim to harm national resilience, plant demoralization, and deepening the rifts in Israeli society," the ISA stated.

The organization added: "During this complex time, when the digital realm is used for fear-mongering, spreading messages, and promoting terrorism in the guise of innocent acts, we recommend that the Israeli public heighten their awareness, and report suspicious messages from unfamiliar individuals to the security officials, to avoid sending personal details and opening links from unknown sources."