The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday evening that the Nahal Brigade is continuing to conduct precise, intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area, under the command of the 162nd Division.

During scans in the area, the troops of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion located passages in the walls made by terrorists to pass between the civilian houses. These passages were designed to be used in ambushes against IDF troops while using the civilian population as human shields for the terrorists’ activities. In another residence, a tunnel shaft was located by a drone inside a bathroom.

In one activity, a terrorist cell hiding inside an apartment that was being used as terrorist infrastructure was struck by the IAF following the direction of the brigade’s Fire Control Center. During the strike, the deputy commander of the aerial unit of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade was eliminated.