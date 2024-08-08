תקיפות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IAF on Thursday conducted an intelligence-based strike on Hamas command and control centers where Hamas terrorists were operating.

The command centers were embedded in the areas of the 'Abdelfattah Hamouda' and 'Al-Zahra' schools in Daraj Tuffah. According to the IDF, the school compounds were used by Hamas terrorists and commanders as command and control centers, from which they planned and carried out attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

The IDF emphasized that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and populations as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF reiterated.