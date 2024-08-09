A Jewish man from Jerusalem, Refoel Chai, has just been diagnosed with an unusually complex and rare medical condition. A father of 14 and an active member of his community, the illness is a particularly crushing blow.

However, what should have been a regular medical story, took a tragic twist. Doctors declared that his illness is very hard to treat, and insisted that he go for immediate surgery abroad. Refael’s life depends on a complex kidney transplant surgery.

Tragically, Refoel Chai cannot access this treatment due to the staggering cost of $350,000 for surgery. His illness is continuing to create further damage to his body, and his family is helpless to do anything about it.

In desperation, Refael has put out a heartfelt letter begging for help from the public. The fund has the personal endorsement of prominent public figures, including the Chief Rabbi of Israel and Rabbi Shimon Galai. Readers can learn more about Refael Chai’s turbulent medical story, and view endorsements from public figures on the campaign page.