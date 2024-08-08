It’s hard to imagine the feelings that must have flooded through Rut Malul’s frail body when the doctors gave her only a week to live.

Three years ago, Rut was diagnosed with cancer. The young mother of seven made a fateful decision to keep her cancer diagnosis a secret, even from her children. She battled bravely for three years and had high hopes for recovery, but several weeks ago, the doctors gave her unthinkable news – they predicted that Rut had only days left.

Rut planned to gather her young children that Friday night, and break the news to them gently… But sadly, it was not meant to be.

Only two days later, Rut collapsed and fell unconscious. On Friday night she passed away never getting a chance to say goodbye.

Rabbi David Malul and seven little children are reeling from the unfathomable pain of their great loss. Heartbreaking footage from the funeral reveals a young Moshe Malul, who just celebrated his bar mitzvah, saying kaddish and reading out a heartbreaking letter to his mother.

“Hashem gave us the special merit of having a mother like you, someone so great. Even though you suffered terribly, you didn't tell us that anything was wrong. Only today did Abba tell us that you've been in pain for the past 3 years. But you didn't want us to worry…”

The Maluls are now left with insufficient means to pay basic bills. The family has started a crowdfunding page to help the Malul kids regain some semblance of normalcy in their lives. Financial help is badly needed.

