The Islamic Republic of Iran hanged 29 men outside Tehran on Wednesday morning, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights reported.

According to the report, 26 men were executed in a group execution in Ghezelhesar Prison, and three men were executed in Karaj Penitentiary northwest of the Iranian capital.

The report noted, citing "an informed source," that 17 people were executed for murder charges, seven for drug-related charges, and 3 for rape charges.

Iran Human Rights Director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said: "The Islamic Republic, by exploiting global attention on its tension with Israel, is currently engaged in mass killing prisoners and intensifying the suppression in Iran. Without an immediate response from the international community, hundreds of individuals could become victims of the Islamic Republic's killing machine in the coming months! All countries with diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic are obligated to react to these crimes and prevent further atrocities."

The report noted that the last recorded group execution was at the height of the 2009 nationwide protests when 20 people were executed for drug-related offenses in Rajai Shahr (Gohardasht) Prison on 3 July 2009.

Last month, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that at least 266 prisoners across Iran were executed in the first half of 2024.

Of the 266 prisoners executed in Iran between January and June, at least 24 were foreign nationals, 23 of whom were Afghans and one Iraqi. At least 10 prisoners during this period were executed for charges of political and religious activities, including espionage for Israel.