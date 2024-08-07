Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited the 646th Brigade on Wednesday during an exercise that simulated combat in northern terrain and discussed the address delivered a day earlier by Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

"Your ability here at this time is concentrated on defense, but we are preparing both things for offense as well. We need to prepare, we need to plan, and we need to be ready," Gallant told the troops.

"At the moment, we are hitting the enemy in our way. That's correct regarding the operations to eliminate Mohammed Deif and Rafaa Salameh in Khan Yunis, and the strike on the Houthis in Yemen, and the elimination of Mohsen in the Dahyeh quarter in Beirut, and it's not over, and it won't just be through airstrikes, we need to prepare.

"Your level of preparation is what will ensure the ability to make decisions based on the knowledge that we have something real behind it, not just on paper, and you are training along the way, everyone trains, defense and offense, it is very important."

He added: "As things seem, Nasrallah may drag Lebanon to pay a very heavy toll, very heavy. They don't imagine what could happen, I think that if they would look at a picture of Gaza they would understand, but logic isn't always what talks.

"You can't kill civilians in the State of Israel, certainly not 12 children, and not pay a price, it doesn't work, we don't accept that patent, and if there is a need, we will expand our operations and do what's needed. This process may descend into war, it's not theoretical, it's real."