Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yosef Amar, just released a letter in support of a well-known father of 14 enduring a complex medical crisis.

Refoel Chai is a respected figure in Jerusalem and was a healthy and happy father until he began experiencing worrying symptoms. Doctors pronounced his case as an unusually complex and rare disease, which would prove to be hard to treat.

The news got worse when he was informed that he required kidney surgery abroad. The complex surgery comes with a staggering price tag of $350,000, an amount beyond the family’s capabilities. His children are devastated, and his oldest child shared, “We just want our father to live! He’s middle-aged and was a powerhouse until he suddenly became ill. My mother has been a basket case since the diagnosis, terrified of losing my father if we don’t find a way to pay for surgery.”

Large donations are needed to save his life. A campaign is running, signed by several prominent public figures including the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem who personally wrote a strong letter of support. Doctors insisted surgery must take place immediately, and Refoel Chai needs $360,000 to access the life-saving kidney transplant. To read a personal letter from Refoel Chai and view endorsements, visit the campaign page.

