One of the lessons of the woke and politically correct line, cleverly hijacked by Islamic extremists, is that we need to use sweet terms for those good and benevolent guys from Hamas and Hezbollah.

For the BBC, Ismail Haniyeh was thus “moderate and pragmatic”. The New York Times portrayed the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Yusuf Qaradawi, as “committed to pluralism and democracy.”

In Italy things are even worse.

“Ismail Haniyeh, son of fishermen. The life as a midfielder of the literature professor who became Hamas political leader". Thus La Repubblica. Incredible.

“Pragmatic man and inclined towards dialogue”: this is how L'Unità defines the man who was expected to succeed the head of Hamas, Khaled Meshaal, who for La Repubblica is also a “living martyr”.

Mohammed Deif, the murderous military leader of Hamas, is described as a "militiaman" with "theatre background".

“Haniyeh, the diplomat overshadowed by the military who looked to the West”: The manifesto.

And again the communist newspaper: "They killed the negotiation man."

Because those who consider themselves the best part of the country (and of humanity) and in whose hands the flag of "political correctness" is always held high, see the carnations of progress bloom in the machine guns of Jihad.

Poor idiots, yes. But dangerous idiots.

Michael Walzer, a venerated liberal scholar, writes in Quillette that the left has moved from the Vietcong to Hamas.

“The United Association for Studies and Research, or UASR, a think tank founded in Chicago in 1989, is the brainchild of Musa Abu Marzook, a senior Hamas operative based in Doha, Qatar, who is now the second in command of the organization” reveals the Wall Street Journal.

“Over the years the UASR has organized joint events and publications with important US universities. Scholars affiliated with Duke, Johns Hopkins, Fordham, and the University of Maryland sat on the editorial board of the quarterly Middle East Affairs Journal. UASR executive director Ahmed Yousef returned to Gaza in 2005 to become an advisor to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Yousef used his experience with American media to publish editorials in the New York Times and other Western publications.”

English MPs went to meet Hamas leader Meshaal. And Labor minister Clare Short invited Meshaal to speak to British politicians. Senators in France met with Meshaal. And Haniyeh was invited to speak at conferences in Holland.

Many of them would never say it so as not to lose a seat at the high society table or an election, but many Westerners who "matter" admired Haniyeh.

They will do fine with Haniyeh's replacement Yihya Sinwar, until Israel makes them express that admiration in a eulogy.

