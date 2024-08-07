Yisrael Almasi, CEO of Yedidim, spoke to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News about the significant increase of about 30% in cases of children being left in cars over the past year.

"Since the beginning of 2024, we have rescued over 1,400 children who were locked in cars; four of them died as a result. Two cases were in Ashdod, one in Beit Shemesh and one in Sderot. Forty-three children were rescued when people walking past the car saw them and called our hotline," says Almasi.

He mentions that Yedidim has "over 65,000 male and female volunteers from all sectors of society. They all work together “as one person, with one heart to help each other.” The spearhead of our daily war is children being left locked in cars. Every day we rescue five to eight children."

Almasi wants to talk about this phenomenon and says that it has nothing to do with neglect. "Forgetting children in the car happens in a moment of distraction. We are living in a time when we are very distracted by the situation. Our minds are constantly thinking about everything that is happening – and this is a moment that can change one’s life forever. So, my most crucial advice is that we should not trust ourselves to remember."

"I've been witness to cases where children died. I met the parents and I saw the most responsible people, but sometimes in one moment of change in the morning routine, in a moment of distraction, things happen. That's why you shouldn't say 'it won't happen to me,'" he adds.

He also gives an example from within his organization. "One of our volunteers in Elad made it a habit to always scan the entire parking lot near his home, after he got out of his car. Once when his wife travelled abroad, they agreed that his father-in-law would pick up the children. On one of these days, he returned home an hour earlier and during his regular inspection, he discovered his child forgotten in his father-in-law's car. It can happen to anyone – at any time. Look into parked cars – it saves lives."

Almasi also has tips for those who want to make reminders against forgetting – emphasizing that even these cannot always be relied on. "There are people who, for example, take off a shoe and leave it next to the child, to remember. I personally look in the middle mirror, when I travel with children, to check the situation."

"We operate on three channels to try to eradicate this phenomenon and prevent the next disaster: One, we raise awareness through public campaigns. Two, we provide our volunteers with equipment, so that they can break open cars and rescue children as quickly as possible. Three, a tactic that has proven itself this year beyond any doubt, is to encourage people to look into cars as they are passing parked vehicles, and thus save lives," concludes Almasi.