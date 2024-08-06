Watch a unique, but very inspiring perspective presented by the great Talmudic Sage and Jewish philosopher, Rabbi Joseph Ber Soloveitchik. It has special significance for teachers, parents, and all of us interested in contributing in our own modest ways to a better world.

His accent may be difficult to understand but the audio is supplemented by accurate English and Hebrew subtitles. The untranslated words are names of prominent Rabbinical commentators on the Talmud, scriptures, and other aspects of Judaism.