Lenin called those who work against their own people’s best interests in support of their enemies “helpful idiots,” and even during these days of war in Israel and record high Anti-Semitism worldwide we see Israeli non-profits giving comfort to the enemy and Diaspora Jews funding it.

Today, as Israel awaits a possible attack from Iran and Hezbollah, there was a hearing in Israel’s Supreme Court on a petition filed by Adalah, a radical leftist Israeli non-profit on behalf of the Palestinian Authority against the Knesset of Israel. This petition marks the first time that the PA has filed a petition in Israel’s Supreme Court and it aims to repeal the law that transfers funds from the Palestinian Authority to the families of terror victims instead of to terrorists.

Yes, in the State of Israel, as hostages are being held in Gaza, and radical Muslims threaten our destruction, Adalah - which is funded by the pro-boycott New Israel Fund which has given it $652,869 over the last few years - is advocating that Israeli money should be given to terrorists rather than to terror victims. This, in the middle of the war.

The Palestinian Authority has long had a policy of allocating monthly salaries and benefits rewarding imprisoned and released terrorists, and the families of “Martyrs,” a sum which amounts to around $300 Million annually, and is a clear demonstration of the PA supporting terrorism against Israel.

In a filing with the High Court, Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara argued, “It cannot be considered appropriate that a court in Israel would open its gates to the Palestinian Authority and hear its arguments about the supposed injury to its constitutional rights, while it continues with its abhorrent and disgraceful policy.”

Diaspora Jews fund this organization which has called described Israel as “the Israeli regime, a colonial one, with distinct characteristics of apartheid. ” Family members of hostages and terror victims flooded the courtroom, outraged.

Self-hating Jews are not a new phenomenon. From Nicholas Donin, who in 1240 helped establish a decree to publicly burn all available copies of the Talmud, to Karl Marx. Theodor Lessing authored the 1930 book Der Jüdische Selbsthass (“Jewish Self-hatred”), and Labor Zionist leader Berl Katznelson asked, “Is there another People on Earth so emotionally twisted that they consider everything their nation does despicable and hateful, while every murder, rape, robbery committed by their enemies fill their hearts with admiration and awe?”

In the year 2024, as we face issues in a manner unforeseen since the Holocaust, the Jewish people worldwide must heed the words of Ze’ev Jabotinsky, “We were not created in order to teach morals and manners to our enemies.” We must continue to stand up loudly and fight even as the enemy both internally and externally harms our state and people.

As it says in the Talmud “Israel are the sons and daughters of Kings,” We, the Jewish people, are sons and daughters of the first king and queen, Abraham and Sarah. These self-hating Jews have forgotten that we are the chosen people and descend from royalty. Shame on Adalah and the New Israel Fund.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. Torossian is an American-Israeli.