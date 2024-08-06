Professor Anne Bayefsky, the Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of Human Rights Voices, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the results of a UN probe which acknowledged that employees of UNRWA may have been involved in Hamas’ October 7 massacre in Israel.

"What a sad pathetic testament to the rot at the core of the UN and UNRWA that it took 9 months to acknowledge their repeated connections to October 7th," Prof. Bayefsky stated. "And yet, they are still doing their utmost to minimize the tremendous terrible harm they have caused."

She questioned the fact that the investigation only looked into 19 UNRWA employees and only found that nine employees may have been involved in the massacre. "Nine people? UNRWA is responsible for raising a generation of Palestinian Arabs on the hatred of Jews in its schools, aiding and abetting the use of its facilities to serve as cover or staging areas for violence against Jews, spreading slanderous lies guaranteed to undermine peaceful coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis, and upending the meaning of a refugee to serve as a vehicle to turn back the clock and eviscerate the Jewish state."

"October 7th and UNRWA's behavior have been a terrible wake-up call - demanding firm and immediate action to end the double-standards, discrimination and the inevitable lethal violence that has resulted - and will continue to result. The evidence is clear. So is the solution. Cut off UNRWAs political and financial support, period," Prof. Bayefsky said.

On Monday, the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) published the results of its investigation into reports that 19 UNRWA employees participated in the Hamas massacre of October 7.

The OIOS investigation found that it had obtained no evidence regarding one of the UNRWA employees, insufficient evidence regarding nine of the employees, enough evidence to say that nine UNRWA employees "may" have participated in the massacre.

The employment of the nine employees has been terminated "in the interest of the agency."