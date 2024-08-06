On Tuesday, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited the Tel-Nof air force base, where he met the Commander of Squadron 133 Lt. Col. E., and spoke to combat pilots, drone operators, mechanics and additional troops. The soldiers discussed their activities over the past months and the steps taken to prepare for potential action in each arena.

“Over the past few days, I have been working to coordinate [activities with relevant parties]. Yesterday I met with CENTCOM Commander General Kurilla, together with the IDF Chief of the General Staff. Overnight I held discussions with Secretary Austin who spoke with the President of the United States, and with additional senior U.S. officials. They are determined to support us and to work together – the cooperation between Israel and the United States is critical to our readiness.”

The Minister told the soldiers: “With every day that passes, we enhance our readiness - both in defense and in offense. My message to you, first and foremost, is to accumulate [a range of] defensive and offensive capabilities.”

“I look back at what you have accomplished in the month of July alone - an impressive and successful attack in the port of Houdeidah and you eliminated Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, together with Commander of the Khan Younis Brigade Rafa Salama. After they killed 12 of our children in Majdal Shams, you eliminated Muhsan - Hezbollah's military chief and Nasrallah's right-hand man. You did all of this using accurate intelligence and powerful capabilities.'

“The values that drive us - courage, determination and perseverance. Courage is doing the right thing at the right time, determination is knowing that you may pay a price and being able to act in spite of it, and perseverance relates to the fact that this matter takes months.”