Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered an address at a memorial ceremony for his deputy, Shuad Fukr, also known as Sayyed Mohsen, on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before Nasrallah began his remarks, Israeli military aircraft flew low over Beirut, creating what locals called one of the biggest sonic booms they have ever heard.

Referencing this action, Nasrallah began by stating, "The enemy is breaking the sound barrier over the southern suburbs to frighten those gathered for the ceremony. It has such a small mind."

"Al-Sayyed Mohsen was a leader in all the resistance's major battles," said Nasrallah. "He was one of the architects of the 2000 victory (the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon) and that of July 2006 (the Second Lebanon War). He was in charge of the main operations room."

"He had a strategic mind, rich in ideas, and a great capacity for planning." Nasrallah said, adding that Shukr "drew up the general war plans as well as the necessary amendments."

He acknoledged that "our loss is very great with the martyrdom of Sayyed Mohsen, but it doesn't shake us at all and doesn't make us hesitate or stop