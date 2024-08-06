On Tuesday the shopping delivery App Wolt published data about Israelis' increased purchasing habits over the past few days, because of a fear of an Iranian attack on Israel, and reported a high demand for supermarkets who use their platform.

The most popular products include canned goods, bottled water, toilet paper, ice cream and snacks, as well as baby food and diapers, which are in record demand in the pharma category.

The data showed that in recent days there has been a 140% increase in the purchase of canned vegetables and fish, a 50% increase in the purchase of bottled water and a 50% increase in the purchase of toilet paper.

In the sweet sector, there has been a 260% increase in the purchase of ice cream, a 46% increase in the purchase of salty snacks and a 20% increase in the purchase of sweets and candies.

In the pharma category, there has been a significant increase in the purchase of baby products, with a 177% increase in the purchase of baby food and an 80% increase in the purchase of diapers.

Israelis are purchasing additional essential products and showed a 140% increase in the purchase of chargers and batteries, and a 35% increase in the purchase of first aid kits and medical products.

In addition, there has been a 40% increase in the purchase of natural calming products, as well as a 30% increase in non-prescription drugs.