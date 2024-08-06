Since yesterday (Monday) afternoon, the IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police have been operating in a counterterrorism operation in Jenin and the surrounding areas.

During the counterterrorism operation, with the direction of the ISA, an IDF aircraft struck and eliminated four terrorists in the area of Jenin.

Additionally, IDF and Israel Border Police forces eliminated seven terrorists and wounded others, including armed terrorists, terrorists who hurled explosive devices toward the security forces and terrorists who attempted to plant explosives in the area.

Furthermore, the security forces dismantled a large number of explosive devices that were planted under the roads in an attempt to harm them, apprehended numerous wanted suspects, and located and confiscated an M-16 rifle.

During the counterterrorism operation, an IDF soldier was moderately injured and was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified.

