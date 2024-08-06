Yes, I made the biggest mistake in the history of the world. I confess. John Lennon wrote “Imagine.”

I’ve been hearing it from all over, from fans, from enemies, that in my most recent column , I made a terrible blunder.

Too bad, because it was the best column I ever wrote…well, that week.

What did I do? I named the Beatles as authors of ‘Imagine.” In fact, it was John Lennon who wrote and performed that song which is so coveted by peaceniks.

Got it? Yes, I got it, a thousand times. John Lennon. Not the Beatles.

I will remember this till doomsday, and guess what I have noticed. Doomsday, from many fronts, is not so far away. It keeps getting closer.

Doomsday is a way of life for too many Israelis. This is not as it should be for our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land.

Lennon “imagined” a world without borders, and by golly here they are, millions of them marching in. some to your neighborhood…and they will be voting.

They will be voting for Kamala Harris, the biggest fraud ever perpetrated upon the American people and the world.

Should this not be a bigger worry? Dreamers dream, but the rest of us live in the real world, where as I once wrote…Goodness is a theory. Wickedness is a fact.

No one knows this better than the Israelis. They live with this fact every single day…as bombs keep falling on them from one terror group and another, and nations like Turkey and Iran threaten to wipe Israel off the map, as if, for being Jewish, Israel is their Sport, their shooting gallery, where every one gets a chance to take a shot.

Fun and games for them, until the Israelis fire back, and then wonder what hit them…and then go whining NOT FAIR. They want the killing fields to claim a land that was never theirs.

Imagine such wickedness…and even as we write, Iran is gearing for all-out terror war against Israel, always Israel, and against the entire civilized world, including the United States.

At the same time, Mahmoud Abbas, leader of Fatah and the Palestinian Authority, Israel’s “peace partner” by way of Oslo, is calling for his people to murder Jews “one at a time.”

Even within Israel, he feels secure in his “right” for such treason. He even runs to the Supreme Court to support him.

Such chutzpah couldn’t have done it without help from the inside, the Deep State of Rabin, Peres, Sharon, and the entire left-wing Establishment.

Imagine a people, thinking here of Abbas and his PA, and Hamas, who contribute nothing to Civilization…and who never had a land called Palestine, but crave to displace Israel.

Certainly, I will continue to make mistakes, but never this one ever again. Yes, it was John Lennon. Not the Beatles.

But the Beatles get the prize over which came first, themselves or the so-called, self-named “Palestinians.” Some may remember this from what I wrote, Jan 1, 2018.

The piece was titled “Even the Beatles preceded the Palestinians”

Since 1964…the “Palestinians” have been the world’s number one concern, even though they have been nothing but a headache and exist in no history books. Nothing to be found about them before June 2, 1964. That’s when the Arab League certified them as the PLO.

That’s when they became a “people” -- a people still in search of an ancestry. So far, no luck.

Abbas keeps trying. He names himself and his “people” heirs to every ancient civilization on record.

But there is not even a single page about them; not in the Hebrew Bible, or the Christian Bible. The Koran never heard of them, and neither did Josephus.

If the 1960s are your idea of “ancient times,” okay; consider the Beatles. They made their splash February 7, 1964.

That’s four months BEFORE the “Palestinians” got noticed and they, The Beatles, never asked for favors besides “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.”

It’s the song that launched them on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” (Originally known as “Toast of the Town.”) Anybody remember Ed Sullivan? Of course not.

Yes, Millennials, we did have TV back then, though to change channels Americans had to get up off the couch. Imagine such a thing!

Since math is not my strength, I will trust you to check my figures, to which I say that the “Palestinian people” have been around for 54 years.

For that, they want their own country deep in the heart of Israel, where the Jews go back 3,800 years – and a share of Jerusalem, Israel’s capital for 3,000 years.

Imagine.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir , “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here .

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, Writings, here

Engelhard books J.Engelhard