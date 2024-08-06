President Isaac Herzog: “Today I visited the Kerem Shalom Crossing on the Gaza border, the main artery for supplies of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and an area Hamas terrorists attacked on October 7th and have continued to attack.

“We saw materials en route to build one of 3 new field hospitals, in addition to the 11 already established all across the Gaza Strip - while Hamas used the previous hospitals as a base for terror, and to hold captive our hostages.

“The new medical facilities are part of a huge effort in conjunction with international NGOs and the Israeli authorities to bring this aid to the civilians in Gaza. It all depends now on the ability of international organizations to deliver the aid in Gaza itself, and of course to prevent looting by Hamas terrorists who are trying to stop these deliveries.

“Israel will continue to act in accordance with international humanitarian law as we continue fight terror, and to demand unequivocally and work tirelessly for the release of our hostages held by Hamas.”