Tension is at an all-time high in Israel under the threat of an Iranian retaliatory strike and the possibility of war on multiple fronts. This has come while Israeli temperatures are soaring, with IDF soldiers engaging in intense preparation under the oppressive August heat.

Requests have come in from soldiers for air-conditioning units in their army tents. With temperatures reaching 100 degrees across the country, soldiers have little chance to cool off from the oppressive August heat.

A high-profile campaign arranging for air-conditioning shipments to the IDF has garnered significant public interest. Hundreds of air-conditioning units are set to be sent to the IDF, to allow the soldiers to cool off. Organizers have reported that the current shipment of 100 units has stalled, due to funding issues.

With tension and temperatures skyrocketing in Israel, readers can support the soldiers by sponsoring a generator here.



